Fear of possible criminal prosecution for fornication may have driven the fatal events in the “Petrohan” hut” and under Okolchitsa Peak. This is recorded in the complex expert report on the investigation, with which NOVA has its own sources. The child in question was brought by Ivaylo Kalushev and two others to the house in the Tsarevo village of Bulgari, it is clear from witness statements. The father threatened that he would file a report to the police.

To prepare the complex expertise, which includes psychological, psychiatric, sexological and theological parts, the experts used video and audio recordings from seized devices and hard drives, inspection reports, witness statements, financial analyses and materials from the pre-trial proceedings. The documents make it clear that his father played a key role in Ivaylo Kalushev's development, as he covered up abuses of minors in his teen years, the document states.

According to the expert report, Kalushev and people around him targeted children with emotional deficits, low self-esteem and family problems.

According to the experts, events with the participation of a 13-year-old girl in Kalushev's house in the village of Bulgari at the end of January proved to be key for what subsequently happened in the hut and under Okolchitsa Peak.

The experts' interpretation is: “There is no doubt that Kalushev decided to single-handedly end literally everything after the failure of the attempt to “incorporate T. into the sect and the sharp reaction from her father. Despite the two-hour conversation with him after the group returned from the village of Bulgari, Kalushev realized that he had not managed to dispel the parent's doubts.

The document does not indicate lack of financial resources as the main motive, even though revenues have been decreasing in recent years.



“The detailed breakdown of donations and receipts shows an obvious trend towards limiting revenues, both in terms of the number of revenues and the amount of the amounts, with the decline being noticeable in 2025,”, the comprehensive expert report on the investigation says.

The study examines different periods of the life of Kalushev.

„Very characteristic of Kalushev is his ability to manipulately transform his position from an unscrupulous beneficiary of benefits and goods, into that of an „altruistic patron”, who „save” or „help”, writes the comprehensive expert report on the investigation.

In the „Interview in NOVA News” One of the experts pointed out that all the experts were unanimous in their conclusions.



„This is about pedophilia, it's about manipulation of children. They weren't so physically abused, but psychologically deformed, if I may say so, so that they accepted the sexual relationship with the abuser. But this is a masked bully”, said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vladimir Velinov, an expert who prepared an expert report on the investigation.



„The child gradually stops being interested in the family, school and friend circle, while at the same time becoming completely fixated on the image of the „guru” and obeying all the rules and requirements. The seduction is done through the provision of food, experiences - diving, snowmobile riding, exotic trips”, the comprehensive investigation report states.

Yesterday it became clear that there were signals at the time that were ignored. Including long absences of the 15-year-old boy from school. The investigation at the private school continues, and his license may be revoked.

„We are waiting for the prosecutor's investigation to be completed and to see whether investigative cases will be opened for official crimes, for preparing documentation with false content”, said Minister of Education Prof. Dr. Georgi Valchev.

The Prime Minister asked questions:



„How did institutions give an NGO the name, function and legitimacy of a state agency? How did this NGO - a den of pedophilia, enjoy financial and political support? A person who was tolerated financially, politically, legitimized socially is a person who brutally violates all moral norms, a cold-blooded murderer of children and an outright pedophile. How did this happen?”, asks Rumen Radev.