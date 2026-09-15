Diana Sivinova: Yotova wants to run an independent campaign to attract a wider vote

Ms. Yotova wants to run an independent campaign to attract a wider vote. This was told to the Bulgarian National Radio by political scientist Diana Sivinova.

The Council for Electronic Media will carry out the traditional monitoring during the election campaign for the presidential vote on public media. The media regulator signed an agreement to this effect today with the Central Election Commission. In addition to the programs of the Bulgarian National Radio and Television (BNR) and the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), 13 commercial television and radio stations will also be monitored.

Sivinova noted that this time the smear war began even before the official start of the campaign.

"Usually, we wait for the second part - the last two weeks. This time, both sides are clearly in good shape. They are prepared with the relevant compromising materials and are developing them with full force. Some more institutionally, because they have this opportunity, others - purely partywise.

The political scientist believes that Iliana Yotova's headquarters has been preparing for a positive campaign and a real debate for a longer time.

"While the PP has now struck first".

Sivinova expects the DPS to also nominate its candidacy for the presidential race.

"They like to participate, even for sports".

She predicts that "in this campaign we will see at least one serious debate".

"Gyurov seems to me like a person who would enter the fray directly, Yotova has already stated it".