Georgi Bardarov: We need to make children active participants in the educational process

Today we need people who think creatively, and an educational system that relies not on quantitative, but on qualitative measures of knowledge. This was told to Nova TV by writer and university lecturer Georgi Bardarov.

He believes that nowadays there is a need to change the philosophy. And he explained that the educational system that is currently used in Bulgaria and almost the entire world was created at the beginning of the industrial age and served another world. “It creates another screw in the system of industrial capital”, believes Bardarov.

According to him, today it must be interesting for children in order for it to make sense for them to do it. And he added that if before children received all the knowledge from the teacher, today it is available on the Internet.

“The first thing is not to fill their heads with unnecessary facts, data and information, but how they can analyze this information, how it can be useful to them in everyday life, how to distinguish real from fake news. These are things that need to be introduced”, believes the writer.

We need to make sure that children are active participants in the educational process, not just listeners, said Bardarov.