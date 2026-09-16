The National Assembly rejected proposals to include five hearings and two bills on the agenda

The Parliament rejected five proposals for hearings in the plenary hall on various topics and consideration of two bills. The proposals were read by the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova.

The MPs rejected the proposal of “We continue the change“ (PP) to include in today's agenda a hearing of the Director General of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) Milena Milotinova and the Chairperson of the Council of Electronic Media Gabriela Naplatanova regarding the removal of Georgi Angelov as host and editor of "Istoria.BG", the termination of the program "To Europe and Forward" and the guarantees for freedom of speech and against political interference in the editorial independence of BNT.

The proposal of „Vazrazhdane“ to hear Prime Minister Rumen Radev regarding "systemic interference of the Ukrainian ambassador Olesya Ilashchuk in the internal affairs of Bulgaria" was also rejected.

The proposal of „Democratic Bulgaria“ (DB) to hear Prime Minister Rumen Radev on the state and effectiveness of the national security system and the ability of the competent authorities to identify and prevent the growing subversive and hybrid activity of foreign state structures on the territory of Bulgaria was also rejected.

The Parliament also did not accept the proposal of “Vazrazhdane“ to hear the Chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission Alexander Kolyachev and the Chairman of the Competition Protection Commission Rosen Karadimov on the actions and results to limit violations in the pricing of fuels and basic food products.

The proposal of the State Duma to hear the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev and the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov on "the current assessment of the competent state bodies on the risk of hybrid actions, sabotage, subversive activity and other forms of covert external influence against Bulgaria" was also not accepted.

The Parliament also rejected the proposal of “Vazrazhdane“ to consider a bill on the Bulgarian language at first reading, as well as the proposal of the Parliamentary Assembly to consider a bill on amendments to the Law on Family Benefits for Children.

The first item on the agenda of the deputies today is a discussion at first reading of amendments to the Law on the Commercial Register and the Register of Non-Profit Legal Entities, submitted by the Parliamentary Assembly.