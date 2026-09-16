"This means that the deputies of "Progressive Bulgaria" are not just protecting Rumen Radev, but they assume it is normal for one company, in this case "EMKO", to blow up two of their warehouses in 33 days and that this is a complete coincidence. It is clear to everyone, and Germany also told us that this is sabotage. This is a huge danger to the country's national security and measures are needed". This was stated on the sidelines of the parliament by the co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) Ivaylo Mirchev.

"Everyone sees what is happening everywhere in Europe, and Bulgaria has its head in the sand. Once again, we are trying to lower ourselves instead of taking care of national security," the MP added.

In both cases, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, even before the investigation into the causes of the explosions was completed, made it clear that there was no external intervention, and that the "neglect" by the owners of the conditions for storing the ammunition was to blame. After the last explosion, the EMKO came out with information that, in their opinion, it was sabotage, that the burned warehouse was not even used, and that only 20 days ago, an inspection by the Ministry of Interior was conducted, which did not find any irregularities or "neglect".

At the moment, the president and candidate for her own mandate - Iliana Yotova, refuses to convene a National Security Advisory Council.