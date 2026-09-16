The deputies with the first regular plenary session this week. According to the preliminary program, the first item on their agenda is the bill on the amendments to the Commercial Register Act, Nova TV reports.
According to it, the conversion of the capital of companies must be carried out ex officio by the Registry Agency. Thus, the submitters believe, the significant delay in considering applications in the Commercial Register will be overcome and the opportunity for a timely ruling will be ensured.
The National Representatives will consider the amendments to the Commercial Register Act
The deputies with the first regular plenary session this week
Sep 16, 2026 07:12 62
The deputies with the first regular plenary session this week. According to the preliminary program, the first item on their agenda is the bill on the amendments to the Commercial Register Act, Nova TV reports.