Are we expecting a spike in the price of bread due to more expensive fuels and wheat?

Higher prices for wheat, fuels, electricity and transportation could lead to a rise in the price of bread in the fall. However, bread makers are currently trying to keep prices down, despite increasing costs. According to them, the cost price has already increased by about 5%, and a possible increase in the price of bread could be about 10%.

More expensive wheat and record levels of diesel are among the factors that could affect the price of bread in the fall.

"The situation we are in is quite serious for both business and people. But despite this, we will try to keep the price as affordable as possible for people. Despite the daily increases in the prices of raw materials and fuel, which are close to 2 euros, for now we will try to keep the price as affordable as possible so that people can have delicious rustic bread," said Tsvetan Georgiev, a bread maker from the Sandanski village of Ploski, on BNT.

According to him, in the last two months there has been a serious increase in the prices of diesel and wheat. However, for now, producers will try to maintain the current prices:

Now we will try to keep the price as it was before. But eventually in the future - a month, two, three - we will see if there will be an increase, because this does not depend only on us. We have an industry that communicates and determines the price of bread, "explained the breadmaker.

He pointed out that fuel has the strongest influence on the price of bread and explained:

"Definitely fuel, because it is the biggest factor that can affect the price of bread. As I said, it is 2 euros, which has a significant impact on the market - both on people and on business."

The expectations are that a possible increase will affect different types of bread. Producers hope to be able to maintain current prices for at least another month or two. The increase in the price of bread is felt particularly strongly by consumers, as it is among the basic food products.

According to Georgiev, a sharp price jump is not expected:

"No, I don't think so. Within 10 percent. Ten percent, if it increases, but it won't be that drastic."

According to the bread producer, the cost price of bread has already increased by about 5%. Thus, in the event of a possible increase, the price of bread could reach about 1.20 euros. Higher prices will inevitably affect demand.

"It will certainly be affected, but there will be a certain drop in demand and consumption. But we expect people to understand us, because not everything depends on us," said the producer.

The situation remains difficult for business, and producers must look for ways to adapt to constantly changing costs. According to him, some of the bread producers in the area have already ceased operations due to increasing costs.