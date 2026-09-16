"Democratic Bulgaria" demands compensation of 20 euro cents per liter of gasoline, diesel and gas

Fuel prices in Bulgaria are already reaching unprecedented levels. This was stated by Ivaylo Mirchev from the Democratic Party on the sidelines of parliament. The party is proposing urgent measures, since according to them, there are still no such measures at the moment, summarized dariknews.bg.

Fuel prices in our country have risen sharply

"In the past, there was always a reaction. When we were part of a coalition and fuel prices reached certain levels, measures were immediately taken. The state takes measures, parliament proposes and the government acts. Now, however, we do not see this. Just as the budget deficit is at unprecedented levels, fuel prices are extremely high. First, it is necessary to understand why these prices are so high and whether the reason is only what is happening in Iran, or whether there are certain schemes on the way of fuel to gas stations. We will initiate such checks. The most important thing is that Bulgarian citizens should be compensated and there should be direct compensation for everyone who fills up at gas stations. We propose to reduce the price by 20 euro cents for each liter of gasoline, diesel and propane for all consumers, Mirchev said.

The deputies from the Bulgarian National Assembly called on Prime Minister Rumen Radev and the government to do this by the end of this week.

According to Ivaylo Mirchev, currently, due to high fuel prices, budget revenues fully compensate for these 20 euro cents and even certain amounts remain. According to him, this measure will not burden the budget.

When asked about the results of a similar measure implemented some time ago for certain social groups, who were supported with 20 euros per month for fuel, Mirchev said that the price levels were not like that then and the 20 cents per liter offered now should be for everyone.