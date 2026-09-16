GERB suspected interference by the executive branch in the work of the Court of Auditors

GERB-SDF demanded explanations for data presented publicly as a result of an audit of the RIA, which, according to the Court of Auditors, has not yet been completed. The party stated that the case raises the issue of possible interference by the executive branch in the work of the independent audit body, informs the Bulgarian National Radio

In a statement from the parliamentary rostrum, GERB-SDF recalled that on July 2, the National Assembly assigned the Court of Auditors an extraordinary audit of the financial management of the "Road Infrastructure" Agency for the period from January 1, 2020 to May 30, 2026.

The deadline for completing the audit is September 30, and the final report must be submitted to the National Assembly by October 30.

The declaration focused on a statement by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov.

GERB-SDF claim that on September 9, he presented data as a result of an audit of RIA and indicated certificates for over one billion leva for 2025. Subsequent correspondence with the Court of Auditors, according to GERB-SDF, showed that at this time there is no final audit report.

Deputy Temenuzhka Petkova stated:

"The complete absurdity that unfolded in the parliamentary committee on regional development and public works of September 9, 2026, is no longer just a political circus. This is a risk to the country's financial stability. This scandal will not be covered up. We will notify the competent European and national institutions, including Eurostat, the European Commission, the European Court of Auditors, the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, the Fiscal Council, the Bulgarian National Bank and the National Statistical Institute. Colleagues from the ruling party "Progressive Bulgaria", do you realize where you are pushing the state? This is not about who the government is, who the Prime Minister or the Minister of Finance is. This is about Bulgaria, the credibility of public finances and trust in state institutions. Stop it!