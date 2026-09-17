40 people with incomes over 9.6 million leva last year

40 people have declared incomes for last year in the amount of over 9.6 million leva. This is stated in a written response from the National Revenue Agency to questions asked under the Access to Public Information Act. Each of these 40 people has an average monthly income of over 800 thousand leva. These amounts received include both income from salaries and rents, from activities as a sole trader or agricultural producer, etc. The total amount of income tax owed by them for last year is 88.4 million leva, writes "Trud".

There are people who declare huge amounts of income only from employment relationships. Last year, in January, 19 people had a monthly taxable income of over 800 thousand leva. In the following months, the number of people with such income increased, until in November it reached 95. In December, when bonuses are traditionally given in a number of large companies, 135 people received income from salaries in the amount of over 800 thousand leva. It is important to emphasize that this is only about income from employment and legal relationships equated to them, including contracts for management and control of companies, that is, the income declared in Appendix No. 1 of the annual tax return for last year. And this is income after deducting the social security contributions paid and tax breaks used, that is, this is the monthly tax base on which 10% income tax is due.

Some people declare salaries in the amount of over a million. The five people in Bulgaria who declared the largest amounts in their annual tax return for 2025 in the column “Income from employment” received over 30 million leva for the year. These amounts are formed from income from many employers with different economic activities. But according to which sector the employer is from, who paid the largest share of their salaries, it can be said that these people worked in the sectors “Manufacturing Industry”, “Trade”, “Construction” and “Professional Activities and Scientific Research”.

In the previous year 2024, the situation was similar. The five highest annual tax bases indicated in the column “Income from employment” of the annual tax return, are in the amount of over 25 million leva. The sectors in which these people worked are “Manufacturing industry”, “Trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles”, “Construction” and “Professional activities and scientific research”.

The number of people who have taxable income from salaries between 500 thousand and 800 thousand leva does not differ much from those with over 800 thousand leva per month, according to the NRA data. Last year, the number of people with monthly income from salaries between 500 thousand and 800 thousand leva gradually increased from 13 in January to 113 in November. And in December, when they give Christmas bonuses, their number reaches 143 people.