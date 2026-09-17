The Ministry of Interior is meeting at a National Conference on the upcoming elections

The leadership of the Ministry of Interior is meeting at a National Conference today. The main topic at the meeting will be the organization of the Ministry of Interior's activities in the preparation and conduct of the upcoming presidential and vice-presidential elections. The Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev and the acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, will set the main tasks for the department's structures.

This was reported by BNT.

The National Conference is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, the acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova and the Chairman of the State Security Agency Plamen Tonchev.