Radev: Bulgaria is at the center of the political conversation about the future of Europe

„Bulgaria will host a summit dedicated to the connectivity between Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East". This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev. According to him, the President of the European Commission has announced the initiative for intercontinental connectivity and has designated Bulgaria as the host of the future forum, which will begin the implementation of the initiative.

Radev rejected the claims that the government's foreign policy could leave the country without political weight and allies.

„Bulgaria is neither on the periphery nor in isolation. Bulgaria is at the center of the political conversation about the economic perspective and sustainability of Europe – not as an observer, but as a country that generates solutions with strategic value for the future of Europe“, said the Prime Minister.

According to him, the fact that Bulgaria is among the countries explicitly mentioned in the report of the President of the European Commission is a sign of the country's role in European politics. According to Radev, the upcoming summit, which is expected to unlock significant funding, is also an expression of trust in the Bulgarian government.

The Prime Minister stressed that Bulgaria's geographical position must be turned into a strategic advantage. He indicated that the country is working with the European Commission to change the status of key national infrastructure projects.

“With our initiative, they become an indispensable part of the European strategic connectivity map – transport, energy and digital“, said Radev.

According to him, the implementation of these projects is important for economic growth, addressing demographic problems and the overall development of the country.

Radev thanked the ministers of foreign affairs and transport for their work on connectivity initiatives. The Bulgarian government places transport, energy and digital connectivity among the key areas for the country's development.