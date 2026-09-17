Car drives onto sidewalk and hits pedestrian in Varna: How cyclist saved his life

Shocking dashcam footage showed a car driving onto the sidewalk and hitting a man on a busy boulevard near a public transport stop in the city of Varna. “The first thing in my head was to stop the bleeding”, commented the witness to the incident Dobromir Kostadinov on the show “Hello, Bulgaria”.

The incident occurred while Kostadinov was passing through the area in his capacity as a food delivery man. He immediately stopped and used his personal first aid kit to help the victim until a medical team arrived. “When I saw the wound and the blood, I knew that this had to be done, it wasn't like a thought to continue or not”, Dobromir Kostadinov said about the moment of the collision.

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The injured pedestrian is 44 years old and is hospitalized with a contusion to his left shoulder and a head injury, but his life is not in danger. The driver who caused the accident initially fled the scene and abandoned his car in an inter-block space, then started running on foot. He is 21 years old and has previous violations of the Road Traffic Act, as well as criminal acts related to the registration of motor vehicles.

“People forget that they are driving one or two tons of steel and think of it as a normal part of everyday life”, Dobromir Kostadinov also commented. He added that he has been carrying his first aid kit for six years and has used it for small things so far, but this case was the most serious.

Next week, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Varna will award Dobromir Kostadinov and the other participants in rescuing the victim. Among them is an employee of the Fourth District Department, who was not on duty, but caught the fugitive driver.

Watch more in the video.

Source: nova.bg