Danube near Ruse fell to minus 128 cm

The level of the Danube near Ruse fell to minus 128 centimeters, with a minimal decrease recorded over the past 24 hours. A decrease of between 1 and 2 centimeters was also recorded near Silistra.

According to data from the Executive Agency “Research and Maintenance of the Danube River“ the most significant increase was recorded near Novo Selo - by 7 centimeters. At Lom and Oryahovo, the level increased by 2 centimeters each, while the values at Nikopol and Svishtov remained unchanged.

The “River Supervision“ Directorate reports that at the moment there is no data on stranded vessels in or outside the shipping lane. Restrictions on the navigation of vessels along the entire Bulgarian section of the Danube remain in force.

The hydrological situation on the river continues to be complicated, according to data cited by BNT.