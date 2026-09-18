Petar Petrov: "Vazrazhdane" announces its presidential candidate within days

„Vazrazhdane“ will announce its presidential candidate within days. This was stated in „Panorama“ Petar Petrov, specifying that the party has already decided to participate with a party candidate.

„We believe that we must have a candidate who is absolutely independent, who does not embody the concentration of power between the presidency and the executive branch. This is extremely important for us.“

„We have announced that we have a party candidate. We announced it days ago, so we have no qualms about saying this, but it's interesting how it happens, so when you have a presidential candidate, on the one hand, and on the other hand you have an initiative committee supported by a party, it actually turns out that this is our party candidate. And we seem to refuse to participate in this and for this reason we have not yet announced our candidate.“

On the topic of prices, Petrov said that “Vazrazhdane“ has been proposing specific measures for months, including reducing VAT on basic foods and fuels.

“Not only do we think so. The bill submitted by “Vazrazhdane“ on May 5 to reduce VAT on food from the small consumer basket, essential foods, has been pending for four months. A bill that up until now “Progressive Bulgaria“ holds on to logs, because it is up to them to bring it to the plenary hall.“

Petrov recalled that the party had also insisted on reducing VAT on fuels.

He criticized the measure for zero excise duty on propane-butane, stating that it does not cover households that use other fuels for heating. According to him, a number of groups also remain outside the scope of the measures. Petrov described the measures proposed by the ruling party as insufficient and stated that, in his opinion, they will not lead to price control.

„You have excluded all these people from these measures. That is why today we announced that your measure in this direction is spontaneous and disproportionate, inconsistent, and unlawful. It is simply a mockery of people.“

He also described the one-time aid of 50 euros as insufficient, raising the question of support for other groups of the population. Petrov said that in his opinion, support should also be received by people who do not fall into the categories of social assistance.