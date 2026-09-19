Petkova against the inflationary check of 50 euros

The measure for a one-time “inflationary” check of 50 euros for people with low incomes is not well enough targeted and there is no guarantee that the funds will reach those most in need, said Temenuzhka Petkova from GERB-SDF.

Her words come in connection with the government's package of measures due to high fuel prices. According to information from BTA and NOVA, the aid is aimed at individuals and families with low incomes, below the poverty line, and the government presents it as a one-time support of 50 euros.

Petkova questioned the selection method

The former finance minister asked why the aid is not intended for all Bulgarian citizens and why the requirement to prove ownership of a car is being dropped. According to her, this opens the question of what exactly the funds will be used for.

She added that an earlier similar measure was tied to proof of a car, so that the support would be specifically targeted at fuel costs.

Controversy also over the effect on inflation

Petkova defined the measure as “pro-inflationary“ and claimed that putting additional funds into circulation could lead to new pressure on prices. This is her assessment, not a confirmed effect of the measure at the moment.

She also commented on other elements of the government package, including the proposal to eliminate the excise duty on propane-butane. According to Petkova, the excise rate for propane-butane, when used for heating by domestic consumers, is currently zero, and a change would require legislative action and notification to the European Commission.

The government presented the package a day earlier

BTA reported that the cabinet has announced measures worth over 300 million euros in response to high fuel prices. In addition to the one-time “inflationary” check, the package also includes other proposals, including support for strategically important sectors and agricultural producers.

Petkova also said that aid for agricultural producers is not new, but has existed for years in the form of a refund of part of the excise duty on used gas oil and is periodically re-notified.

According to her, there is currently no problem with fuel supplies, and the special manager of the Burgas refinery is acting within the law and with the main task of ensuring the continuity of supplies.

Sources: Focus, BTA, NOVA