Heavy traffic at Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo

There is heavy traffic at the border crossings „Kapitan Andreevo“ and „Lesovo“ with Turkey at the exit for trucks, the Main Directorate „Border Police“ - Ministry of Interior reports.

The data is published on the department's website and shows a load mainly in heavy truck traffic in the direction of exiting Bulgaria. For the other border crossings with Turkey, the announcement does not indicate difficulties.

The border crossings „Kapitan Andreevo“ and the border crossings „Lesovo“ are among the busiest land crossings on the Bulgarian-Turkish border, especially for international freight transport. In such a situation, drivers usually have to take into account longer crossing times.

Sources: BTA, General Directorate of “Border Police“ – Ministry of Internal Affairs