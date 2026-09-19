"Progressive Bulgaria opens the door to gasoline too

„Progressive Bulgaria“ does not rule out that the fuel measures could be extended to gasoline and diesel, MP Todor Dzhikov said on NOVA. According to him, the decision is currently aimed mainly at households with lower incomes, people who use gas-powered cars, and public transport, but the topic remains open to changes.

Dzhikov pointed out that the measures are late and, in his opinion, the state should have built market control mechanisms earlier, including through the Consumer Protection Commission and the Competition Protection Commission. He added that he expects them to be operational within two months.

According to the MP, social support is aimed at the most vulnerable groups, and not at all households, as was the case with previous measures. He also said that after updating the poverty line through the so-called inflation check would cover about 550,000 people.

The measure can be expanded

„We are open. This is not a final process“, said Djikov and added that given the dynamic situation on international markets, it is possible that there will be a change in the scope of support in the future. He also pointed out that the price of fuels is not determined solely by the price of oil, but also by labor, energy and production costs.

During the conversation at NOVA, Djikov also linked the topic to compensation for agricultural producers. According to him, the goal is to prevent the increase in the price of fuels, fertilizers and preparations from being passed on to food prices. He also spoke about the need for greater transparency in the price chain from the producer to the store.

Focus on fuels and prices

According to Dzhikov, one of the ideas is to track where the final price is formed and whether there is an unjustified distortion of profits along the chain. At the same time, he also defended the change in the way the minimum wage is determined, insisting that it not be mixed with social payments and the poverty line.

The topic of measures against price increases and their possible extension to gasoline and diesel comes against the backdrop of debates about fuel prices, social compensations and their effect on households and businesses. However, no specific solution for gasoline and diesel has been announced yet.

Sources: NOVA