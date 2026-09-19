Manolova demands sanctions for high prices

The new chairwoman of the Consumer Protection Commission Maya Manolova insisted on faster changes in the legislation, which would allow the commission to impose sanctions in the event of a significant deviation from the "fair price". In an interview with BNT, she said that if the reputational pressure does not yield results, it should also lead to penalties for traders who sell significantly above this value.

Manolova also said that when determining fair prices for basic goods, a public scoreboard should be prepared, showing where products are offered above the declared value. According to her, this would show consumers which stores and retail chains are far above the levels that the commission will determine as fair.

„When chains continue to sell significantly above the fair price, this, in addition to inspections, as currently written in the law, should lead to and sanctions“, Manolova said in the program “Speak Now“ on BNT. She added that she expects the changes to be made on the “fast track“ in order to expand the powers of the Consumer Protection Commission.

The topic of the “fair price“ has been the focus of debates for months. In May, changes to the Consumer Protection Act were discussed in parliament, and in recent weeks, institutions, manufacturers and traders have also been discussing a methodology for determining it. The Association for Modern Trade has already requested that the project be withdrawn, expressing concerns about the effect on competition, BNT reported, citing BTA.

Manolova was appointed chairwoman of the Consumer Protection Commission this week by a government decision, BNT reported. The Consumer Protection Commission is the state body that implements consumer protection legislation and exercises administrative control over the domestic market.

Sources: BNT, BTA, Council of Ministers