Tsarevo is betting on events and year-round tourism

The Southern Black Sea Coast should offer more than just a beach, and event tourism should become a national policy. This thesis was united by the Mayor of Tsarevo Marin Kirov and representatives of the tourism industry, quoted by BTA.

According to Kirov, the region has the potential to attract visitors outside the traditional summer months, if festivals, sports events and other events are developed that would extend the season. In his words, this is a way for the Southern Black Sea Coast to position itself as a destination with a wider offering, and not just as a place for a seaside vacation.

In a separate comment, also quoted by BTA, a representative of the sector pointed out that event tourism should be brought to the national level and become a permanent state policy. The idea is for municipalities, the state and business to work more coordinated to attract visitors over a longer period of the year.

The topic comes against the backdrop of the efforts of the Black Sea municipalities to expand the tourism product and reduce dependence on the short summer season. For the Southern Black Sea Coast, the main emphasis remains on combining sea tourism with cultural, sports and local events that will keep tourists in the region longer.

Sources: BTA