The Vratsa-Mramoren road is closed due to an accident

The II-15 road from Vratsa to the village of Mramoren is closed due to an accident, the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency reported.

Traffic in the Veslets - Mramoren section has been redirected to a bypass route through Vratsa, Chiren, Devene and Borovan, in both directions. The RIA calls on drivers to drive with increased caution and reasonable speed.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Vratsa confirmed the incident. According to the police, there are currently no reports of fatalities.

What is known so far

No further details have been reported about the causes of the accident, nor about the number and condition of the participants in it. Traffic on the road is expected to be restored after the completion of the on-site actions.

Sources: bTV News, “Road Infrastructure“ Agency, Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Vratsa