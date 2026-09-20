Two people died and at least five were injured in a serious road accident on the main Haskovo - Kardzhali road, part of the direction to the “Makaza“ border crossing, Nova TV reports.
The accident occurred in the afternoon hours after the village of Nikolovo, near the border between the Haskovo and Kardzhali districts. According to initial reports, two cars collided head-on after one of them entered the oncoming lane.
The impact was severe, with one of the cars leaving the roadway, falling into a roadside ditch and overturning.
Two people died on the spot. They are residents of the Haskovo village of Kozlets. At least five others were injured and transported for examination and medical care to hospitals in Haskovo and Kardzhali. Due to the serious accident, traffic in the area was temporarily suspended. The causes and circumstances surrounding the incident are being clarified.
Car flies into ditch after head-on collision in Haskovo region, two killed
The accident occurred in the afternoon hours after the village of Nikolovo, near the border between the Haskovo and Kardzhali districts. According to initial data, two cars collided head-on after one of them entered the oncoming lane.
Sep 20, 2026 18:26 53
Two people died and at least five were injured in a serious road accident on the main Haskovo - Kardzhali road, part of the direction to the “Makaza“ border crossing, Nova TV reports.