Fuel price experts: The 50 euro subsidy is equivalent to only 16 euros per month

The government has presented a package of anti-crisis measures in an attempt to control record fuel prices and rising inflation in our country. "The planned one-time subsidy of 50 euros is unlikely to have a significant positive effect on household budgets", municipal councilor and former trade unionist Vanya Grigorova commented to NOVA. "At the same time, the situation remains unpredictable and it is not known how far prices can rise, since "the sky is the limit"", added economist Evgeniy Kanev.

Vanya Grigorova emphasized that the one-time subsidy of 50 euros, distributed over a period of three months, is equivalent to only 16 euros per month. "We must admit that we are almost in World War III and attempts to shift responsibility onto one company are ridiculous", she said. According to her, the problems are rooted in the "insane Green Deal" and the policies pursued since 2021, which she described as "openly nationally treasonous" due to the refusal of cheap Russian fuels and the closure of energy capacities.

Evgeniy Kanev drew attention to the lack of transparency in the work of the refinery in our country. "The biggest risk to national security is the presence of a monopoly of a foreign country, with which we actually have strained relations", the economist was categorical. He pointed out that although the volume of processing at the refinery has increased many times, the state budget does not feel the benefits of this. According to him, it is necessary to tax "excess profits", with the price calculated based on international indices plus insurance and freight, and the difference going to the treasury.

According to him, the 2026 budget includes a financial buffer of a total of 3 billion euros, which could serve to support citizens. "We don't know what these billions are for - a billion and a half are for administration, the other half for capital expenditures, and this is a "cushion" that can be used to alleviate the blow to the economy," he explained. Kanev reminded that world oil reserves are almost exhausted, which limits the possibilities for reducing market pressure.