Fuel prices in our country continue to rise, diesel is close to the psychological limit of 2 euros per liter

Fuels were in the focus of the news this week - the galloping prices at the gas stations and the cabinet's measures to mitigate the effect of the increase - with the decision to allocate 50 euros in one-time aid for people below the poverty line. How much does it cost to fill your car with fuel at this moment?

This is calculated by BNT.

The expectations are that gas station prices will continue their upward movement, but without sharp and shock jumps, but with a gradual and constant increase.

The strongest pressure remains on diesel fuel, which is most sensitive to the international situation and is already approaching the psychological limit of 2 euros per liter.

Prices in our country are directly influenced by the situation in the Middle East and the movement of the oil grade “Brent“. According to industry experts, including Svetoslav Benchev, the market is in a sustainable expensive trend.