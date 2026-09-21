Varna institutions hold emergency meeting due to active landslide

An emergency meeting of the institutions in Varna due to an active large landslide in the “Asparuhovo” district. As a result, the road has collapsed, and citizens fear that it will not reach their properties. The area is now completely impassable for cars, and those living in the area are using a bypass route. The area is guarded by police, an investigation is pending. The landslide is located just centimeters from a construction site intended for a new residential complex with 15-story buildings. Is there a connection with the large-scale construction?

This was reported by "Nova TV".

On social networks yesterday, the mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev admitted that a partial state of emergency may be declared. An on-site inspection has shown that the so-called slot walls of the construction site have begun to give way under the pressure of the earth mass.

„We have not registered any accidents in recent years. After the implementation of the mass excavation, groundwater has appeared, there are even pumps that are pumping out at the moment, which means that the retaining wall has given way, pulling the road and, accordingly, our water supply system. There is no coordinated project for this site in the Water and Sewerage Service - Varna. I assume, however, that they have a permit. We supplied the area with water via an alternative water supply system”, claims the director of the Water and Sewerage Service - Varna, Mihail Marinov.

„There is no danger at the moment, the landslide is no longer active. The company that is building nearby dug 7 meters deep”, explained the deputy mayor of the municipality Vladimir Dimitrov.

According to the mayor of the “Asparuhovo” district Ivaylo Marinov, however, it is a huge excavation pit that most likely led to landslides.

“We have toured the area, called all possible experts. We were in a meeting until late yesterday, the initial measures have been taken”, he assured.

NOVA also contacted the company that started the construction of the 15-story buildings, but so far there has been no response.