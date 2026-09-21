Traffic is intense at the border checkpoints "Kapitan Andreevo" and "Lesovo" at the exit for trucks

Traffic is intense at the border checkpoints (BCPs) with Turkey "Kapitan Andreevo" and "Lesovo" at the exit for trucks, reports the Main Directorate "Border Police" - Ministry of Internal Affairs on the department's website. The information is as of 6:00 this morning, BTA specified.

On the border with Romania, traffic is normal at all border crossings. The ferry connections serving the border crossings Oryahovo - Beket and Svishtov - Zimnich have temporarily ceased operation due to the low level of the Danube River.

On the border with Greece, traffic is normal at all border crossings. Passenger cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons pass through the crossings of “Rudozem“, “Zlatograd“, “Makaza“ and “Ivaylovgrad“. Passenger cars, buses and trucks pass through “Kulata“, “Ilinden“ and “Kapitan Petko Voivoda“.

Traffic is normal at all border crossings with the Republic of North Macedonia, as well as those with Serbia.