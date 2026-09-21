Radev: Bulgaria will develop as a democratic and European country, the oligarchy no longer dictates over the phone

Bulgaria sets itself the goal of developing as a European country with a sustainable development model. The specific, detailed and comprehensive management program is based on two main pillars - dismantling the oligarchic model and fighting corruption, as well as accelerating economic development. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev on the occasion of current political and management priorities.

According to him, the state has not yet finished with the oligarchy, and the battle is very difficult.

“This has been achieved - the oligarchy no longer dictates to the government over the phone", Radev said.

“Let's not speculate any further, we have fulfilled the first point of our program - "The removal of the oligarchy from the executive branch is the end of the Bulgarian people's choice," the Prime Minister said.

As the next stage of this process, he pointed to the conduct of audits, work with partner services, and the identification of assets and activities of Bulgarian citizens. There have already been successes, including materialized flight data, as well as collected documents, invoices and payments that have been handed over to the prosecutor's office. The Prime Minister emphasized that this is only the first step, adding that the great complexity lies in the fact that politicians and influential figures work with appointed persons.

In his words, if this model is not overcome, the efforts of business to push Bulgaria forward will be very difficult. By attracting investments here, when they see that the environment is clean, we will be able to move the other pillar, to strengthen the economic one.

Regarding the necessary change in the economic model, Prime Minister Rumen Radev emphasized that our country needs a new approach that will replace reliance on cheap labor and loans:

„We want to give more. We are responsible for where the increased budget revenues will come from. We want to change the model of consumption, large loans that cover payments, and cheap labor. This model is exhausted, we want another model - accelerated economic growth. Aggressively attracting investments, improving the investment climate. If we do this, we will very quickly increase GDP and bring the country's economy to another orbit.“

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