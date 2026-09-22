As of this morning, official public sources do not show a complete and unambiguous general picture of the current road situation, traffic on the borders, construction and repairs on the national network, as well as yesterday's reports from the fire department and the traffic police.

On the Ministry of Interior's road situation page, data is updated dynamically according to incoming reports of road accidents. The information published there notes: “The information is constantly updated, according to changes in the status of the accident, the dead and injured road users, which is why fluctuations in daily, monthly or annual data may be observed.“

For August 31, 2026, the Ministry of Interior reported 24 accidents with injuries and fatalities, 1 fatality and 23 injured. This is the last clearly found official daily summary in the results reviewed, but no current publication for September 21, 2026 with a final number of yesterday's accidents, victims and injured was found in them.

On the checked pages of the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency, no public publication with a comprehensive list of morning repairs, restrictions and measures for this date is currently found. An official channel of the agency for current road information is available, but no specific morning summary for September 22, 2026 appears in the reviewed results.

For the mountains, no specific new forecast for September 22, 2026 has been found in the checked pages of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Therefore, it cannot be stated as a confirmed fact what the exact conditions for tourism are this morning based on these open official results alone.

The publicly available results do not provide a confirmed summary of yesterday's fires with an exact number of incidents, as well as the exact total of accidents, deaths and injuries, which the reader can use as a final figure. In such a lack of unambiguous officially published data, the safest thing that can be said at the moment is that the picture remains partial and is subject to supplementation by new official announcements.

Sources: Ministry of Interior, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, “Road Infrastructure" Agency