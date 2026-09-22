The deadline for candidate lists expires today

Today at 5:00 p.m. the deadline for submitting proposals for registration of candidate lists for president and vice president by parties, coalitions and initiative committees with the Central Election Commission expires.

According to CEC data, as of September 15, 2026, eight parties and 24 initiative committees were registered. Two parties were deleted, and three initiative committees were denied registration due to inconsistencies.

The Commission also announced at the time that there are currently four registered candidate lists.

The presidential and vice-presidential elections are scheduled for October 25, 2026. The public draw to determine the numbers on the ballot and the order of presentation in the campaign on BNT and BNR is scheduled for September 23, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. in the National Assembly building.

A decision of the CEC states that in the event of irregularities found, a deadline for their elimination is given “up to three days, but no later than the registration deadline – September 22, 2026”

Sources: BTA, Central Election Commission