118 years of Independence: the holiday is in Veliko Tarnovo

Bulgaria marks today, September 22, 118 years since the declaration of Independence, and the center of the national celebrations is Veliko Tarnovo. The main program will take place there on the occasion of the date associated with September 22, 1908, when Prince Ferdinand read the Manifesto proclaiming Bulgaria an independent kingdom.

Veliko Tarnovo is the center of the celebrations

According to BTA, the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova will participate in the ceremonies in the old capital. The program begins with a festive liturgy in the church “St. 40 Martyrs“, historical reenactment in the courtyard of the temple and laying of flowers in front of the Independence Memorial Plate.

At 10:30 am there will be the military ritual of raising the national flag of Tsarevets. After that, there will be a festive procession along the main street to the “Mother Bulgaria“ monument, and Dotsova will deliver a speech on the occasion of the anniversary.

The afternoon program includes a large Tarnovo horo at 6:00 pm, led by folklore singer Petya Paneva and an orchestra. At 19:00, servicemen from the National Military University will demonstrate drills on the square in front of Tsarevets, and at 19:30 the ceremonial dawn inspection will begin on the square "Tsar Asen I".

The evening program will end with the spectacle "Tsarevgrad Tarnov - Sound and Light" and illuminations.

Security measures and celebration in Sofia as well

The National Military University has introduced special security measures in Veliko Tarnovo. Access to the area around the evening dawn inspection will be through three checkpoints after 18:00, with checks with metal detectors. No bulky luggage, weapons, pyrotechnics and drones will be allowed.

In Sofia, the official celebration begins at 11:00 in front of the monument "Independence of Bulgaria" on "Knyaz Alexander I" Square. The program includes the National Guard, vocal quartet "Slavey", quartet "Svetoglas", actress Vasilka Sugareva and the Sofia Brass Orchestra, and a speech will be delivered by Mayor Vasil Terziev.

There are also festive events in other cities. In Pleven, Independence Day is celebrated with a solemn ritual in front of the memorial plaque opposite the entrance to the Dramatic and Puppet Theater “Ivan Radoev“, and in Haskovo, a solemn celebration of the anniversary with a concert has also been organized.

BNT will broadcast a special festive program throughout the day, including the ceremony of raising the national tricolor in Veliko Tarnovo and the evening torch-lighting inspection.

According to BTA, President Iliyana Yotova will not be in Veliko Tarnovo, as she heads the Bulgarian delegation to the general political debates within the framework of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sources: BTA, BNT News, Bulgarian National Television, ArtSofia