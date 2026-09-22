We are celebrating 105 years since the death of Ivan Vazov

Bulgaria honors the memory of Ivan Vazov 105 years after his death. On September 22, the National Literary Museum is organizing a memorial ceremony in Sofia dedicated to the Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature.

The worship begins at 11:00 in front of the writer's grave, located next to the capital's temple “Saint Sophia“. The director of the National Literary Museum Atanas Kapralov and the poet Dimitar Hristov will speak about Vazov's life, work and legacy.

The program will also include Rada - granddaughter of Assoc. Prof. Grigoriy Vazov, who will present her essay about the People's Poet. Vazov's poems will be performed, and a memorial service will be held in his memory.

Ivan Vazov died in September 1921. The subsequent national pilgrimage lasted four days in the capital's church "St. Sunday". His funeral was on September 28 in the heart of Sofia, and the country said goodbye to the writer with 101 cannon salutes.

On the anniversary day, the "Ivan Vazov" House Museum in Sofia opens its doors to visitors with free admission. The place where the writer spent the last years of his life will have its own significant anniversary in 2026 - in November it will be a century since it was turned into a museum. This is also the first literary museum created in Bulgaria.

Vazov left behind not only a huge literary legacy, but also words about Bulgaria that continue to resonate more than a century after his death: “I sang for Bulgaria because I loved it. And the consciousness that I had been useful to Bulgaria was the greatest reward for me. I could not think of anything else... And It is my duty, at the end of my life's journey, because of the great faith I have in the future, to cry out to my people: “Do not despair! Believe! Work in brotherly agreement, with united forces!“