Road conditions in our country: repairs, restrictions, traffic at the borders and conditions in the mountains

The road situation in the country remains dynamic this morning. The main road directions are passable, but in a number of sections there are repair activities, restrictions and temporary traffic organization. RIA calls on drivers to drive carefully and comply with the introduced restrictions.

Motorway repairs

On the “Hemus“ motorway, traffic between km 1+240 and km 8+500 in the direction of Varna is carried out with increased caution, with the maximum speed limited to 90 km/h. Vehicles over 12 tons are moving only in the emergency lane due to the condition of the pavement.

In the section between km 22+700 and km 29+700 in the direction of Varna, the speed is limited to 100 km/h due to preventive maintenance activities.

Work is also continuing in the area of the “Topli Dol“ tunnel. Depending on the need and the occurrence of emergency situations, a possibility for two-way traffic in one of the tunnel tubes is envisaged.

In the Varna region, traffic between the “Ignatievo“ overpass and the road junction for the airport in the direction of Sofia is limited due to repair activities, with traffic being carried out in two-way traffic in the lane towards Varna.

On the “Maritsa“ motorway in the direction of the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint On two sections, traffic is being conducted in one lane due to repairs to compromised expansion joints. A speed limit of 50 km/h has been introduced.

On the Struma Motorway in the Sofia region, traffic is being conducted with increased caution due to clearing a slope, and the emergency lane is being restricted.

Temporary traffic organization

Today, between 8:00 and 18:00, the traffic organization on road III-106 Blagoevgrad - Stanke Lisichkovo, in the Selishte village area, will be changed.

The reason is a change of cameras. Activities will be carried out in one lane, and traffic will be directed through the free lane and regulated by signalmen.

Drivers must comply with the temporary signaling and not undertake risky overtaking.

Passes

Some of the mountain passes remain closed to traffic.

„Vrbishki“, „Dyulinski“, „Zlatishki“ and „Pamporovo“ are closed to all motor vehicles.

„Kotlenski“, „Pechinsko“, „Prevala“, „Predel“ and „Primorski“ are open for traffic.

There are restrictions for heavy goods vehicles in certain passages, and drivers should follow the current traffic signs.

Traffic at the borders

Traffic at the border crossings remains dynamic. Additional attention is required when traveling to Turkey due to repair work on the “Maritsa“ motorway near the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border crossing.

Congestion is also expected on the routes to Romania due to intensive international and holiday traffic.

Drivers planning long trips should allow extra time and check the current situation at the selected border crossing immediately before departure.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

Conditions in the mountains change with the onset of autumn. Variable, in places significant cloudiness and light rain precipitation are expected, and in the higher parts — snow.

A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will blow. Temperatures decrease significantly with increasing altitude.

Tourists should have appropriate equipment, check the forecast before hiking and be aware of weather changes. Particular attention is required in the higher parts, where visibility may be limited.

Fire department: latest available data

According to the latest officially published 24-hour report of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“, 162 fires have been extinguished.

The teams have responded to a total of 202 accident reports. Of the fires, 16 caused direct material damage, and 146 — without material damage.

The accidents resulted in one person dying, and firefighting teams also carried out 33 rescue and assistance operations.

These data are from the last available 24-hour report and should not be presented as the final statistics for the day before September 23, if the new report is published later in the day.

TRAFFIC: latest confirmed data

The latest officially confirmed statistics report 15 serious accidents in the country in 24 hours.

One person died and 21 people were injured.

One serious and 19 minor traffic accidents were reported for Sofia.

These figures are also the latest confirmed data, not the final statistics for the past 24 hours as of the morning of September 23.

Advice to drivers

API urges drivers to observe speed limits, maintain the necessary distance and comply with the temporary traffic organization.

Particular attention is required in sections with repair work, when driving through mountain passes and in areas with variable weather conditions.

When planning a trip to the border crossings, it is advisable to provide a reserve of time due to possible traffic congestion.

Sources: API, Ministry of Interior, GDPBZN, NIMH