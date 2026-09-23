CEC draws lots for candidate numbers

The Central Election Commission will determine by lot the numbers on the ballot for the presidential and vice-presidential elections on October 25, 2026, as well as the order of participation in the election campaign on BNT and BNR.

The procedure is scheduled for September 23, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. in the National Assembly building, in the lobby at the “Largo“ entrance, and will be public. It will be broadcast on BNT and online via the CEC's Facebook page.

The draw may be attended by representatives of parties, coalitions and initiative committees, as well as their registered candidates for president and vice president and media representatives.

The assigned serial number will be uniform for the entire country and for voting outside Bulgaria. It will be reflected on the ballots and in the protocols of the section and district election commissions.

According to the CEC's schedule, the final registrations of candidate lists and their checks should be completed around September 24, 2026. After the draw, the commission's decision can be challenged before the Supreme Administrative Court within three days.

Sources: Central Election Commission, BTA