The cabinet will consider the 2025 budget report.

The Council of Ministers will consider the report on the implementation of the state budget of Bulgaria for 2025 at its meeting today, September 23, 2026, at 10:00.

The agenda also includes the report to the report, the annual report and report on the activities of the State Fund for Guaranteeing the Sustainability of the State Pension System for 2025, and the annual report on the state debt for 2025.

The Cabinet will also discuss a proposal to the National Assembly for the adoption of the report on the implementation of the state budget for 2025.

Among the items is a draft decision to approve conclusions on the effective rehabilitation and maintenance of the infrastructure of the waterways on the Danube River and its navigable tributaries.

Sources: BTA, Council of Ministers