The Council of Ministers will consider the report on the implementation of the budget for 2025.

The Council of Ministers will consider at its upcoming meeting the report on the implementation of the state budget of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2025, as well as the annual report on the state debt situation for last year. This is provided for in the preliminary agenda of the government meeting, the press service of the cabinet announced.

The agenda also includes approval of a draft of conclusions on the effective rehabilitation and maintenance of the infrastructure of waterways on the Danube River and its navigable tributaries.

A draft amendment and supplement to the Program for Humanitarian Support and Integration of Displaced Persons from Ukraine with Temporary Protection in Bulgaria is also included.

The Council of Ministers will consider a draft amendment to the Criminal Code.

The government is expected to approve an annex to the agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support the monitoring and verification of an investment related to new capacities for electricity production from renewable sources and electricity storage.

The agenda also includes approval of a draft amendment to the Strategic Plan for the Development of Agriculture and Rural Areas for the period 2023-2027. The conditions for granting temporary interest-free loans from the central budget of municipalities to finance expenses under approved applications for assistance under the plan are also to be discussed.

The agenda also includes several projects for approving additional expenses under the budgets of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health.

The government will also consider a project for additional expenses under the budget of the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the implementation of the Program for Financing Youth Centers in Bulgaria for the period 2026-2028.