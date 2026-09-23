Radev, Stoyanov and Eftimov will watch "Hawk Eye 26"

Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov will watch demonstrations of capabilities and combat skills after the end of the final stage of the "Hawk Eye 26" competition, which will be held at the Slivnitsa Training Center, the Ministry of Defense announced.

Eight teams from the Land Forces formations are participating in the competition. The servicemen are demonstrating knowledge and practical skills in managing unmanned aerial systems.

The competition was opened on September 18 by the Deputy Commander of the Land Forces, Brigadier General Plamen Yordanov. It is conducted according to the rules for safe flight of the European regulations for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the unrestricted category.

After the final stage of “Hawk Eye 26“ the winners will be awarded.

Sources: BTA, Ministry of Defense