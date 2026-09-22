Important news in FACTS on 22.09.2026

Zhan Videnov set fire to the village

Former Prime Minister Zhan Videnov set fire to the villa area of the village of Markovo. That's why a user of the Facebook group „Spotted in Markovo“ Ivanka Glukhova.

Kornelia Ninova on fuels: Remove VAT and excise duty and release reserves

Only reducing VAT and excise duty on fuels will lead to lower prices for the end consumer. Everything else is wind and fog.

First snow fell in Pamporovo

The first snowflakes of the upcoming winter season flew over the Pamporovo resort at around 11:00 today, on the eve of Independence Day, reported by "Focus Agency", citing the Mountain Rescue Service.

Petar Stoyanovich: We are paying the price for our historical ambitions

Bulgarians continue to suffer the consequences of their historical haste, and Our modern society suffers from a lack of national ideals. This was stated by historian Professor Petar Stoyanovich on bTV on the occasion of Independence Day, sharply criticizing the discussed idea of the Ministry of Education and Science to create a common textbook in the humanities.

The deadline for registration has expired: 26 presidential candidate pairs have submitted documents to the CEC

The deadline for submitting documents for registration of candidates for president and vice president expired at 5:00 p.m. on September 22. According to the information available at this time, 26 presidential candidate pairs have declared their intention to participate in the vote on October 25.

GERB proposes a driver's license for electric scooters

A group of GERB deputies have submitted a draft amendment to the Road Traffic Act, proposing that a driver's license become mandatory for those driving electric scooters. The draft was submitted to the parliamentary office on the same day and even at the same time as a similar proposal by the PB.



It is planned that an individual electric vehicle will require a driver's license of at least category AM, which gives the right to drive a moped. For the first violation of the requirement, the fine will be 150 euros, and for a second violation - 500 euros.



Holders of a passenger car license or a driving license for another type of motor vehicle will not have to take a separate course for a scooter. Category AM is the lowest category of driving licenses, with the minimum age for it being 16 years. To obtain it, theoretical and practical training for the relevant vehicle is required, as well as a first aid course.



The petitioners indicate two main reasons for the proposal. According to them, it is unacceptable for participants who are not familiar with the requirements of the Road Traffic Act to drive on the roads.



The other reason is related to the number of victims. According to data cited by the deputies, in the last year and a half, 498 people who were driving a scooter or were hit by one were injured in the country. Two-thirds of the victims were under 17.



Last year's changes to the law made it mandatory for electric scooter riders to wear a helmet, have speed limits and have a minimum age for driving. They must use bike lanes when there are any, but in their absence, the rules effectively allow them to use the road.



Back then, there was discussion about whether to require a driving license to operate scooters, but this proposal was not adopted. The new project once again raises the issue of introducing driver's licenses, along with the already introduced helmet requirement.

Petar Volgin: The President should have more powers

MEP Petar Volgin, who is the official nomination of "Vazrazhdane" for vice president in the upcoming elections on October 25, has demanded an expansion of the powers of the presidential institution. The presidential candidate pair, led by the party's leader Kostadin Kostadinov, was officially introduced in Veliko Tarnovo on Independence Day, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Heavy trucks will no longer be able to overtake

The heaviest trucks on the roads - those over 12 tons - are prohibited from overtaking and generally from driving in the left lane on all roads in the country that have two lanes of traffic in one direction. This was requested in their draft for amending the Road Traffic Act by a group of MPs from “Progressive Bulgaria”, who submitted the document to the parliament's registry office on Friday.

Portuguese ambassador found dead in Sofia

Portuguese ambassador Her Excellency Ana Maria Ribeiro da Silva was found dead in her home.

"Vazrazhdane" submitted documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for participation in the presidential elections on October 25

"Vazrazhdane" submitted documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for registration of Kostadin Kostadinov for president and Petar Volgin for vice president for participation in the presidential elections scheduled for October 25, 2026. The party submitted 6,600 signatures.

Kostadin Kostadinov is the presidential candidate of „Vazrazhdane“

The candidate of „Vazrazhdane“ for president is the leader of the party Kostadin Kostadinov.

They are selling Vasil Bojkov's plane for nearly €12 million

The office of the private bailiff from Sofia, Milen Bazinski, has again announced the public sale of the plane, owned by a company associated with businessman Vasil Bojkov.

Vasil Mihailov's wife has passed away

The prominent journalist and author Gergana Mihailova has left us. Although she was a companion in the life of one of the most beloved Bulgarian actors – Vasil Mihaylov, she always preferred to stay away from media attention and be known mostly through her work and creativity.

Kostadin Kostadinov: The Bulgarian state is anything but independent

The leader of the political party "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov used the Bulgarian Independence Day holiday to sharply criticize the current state of the country. In a video address posted on social networks, he stated that the country had become a disenfranchised colony and called for a categorical change in the upcoming elections in a month.