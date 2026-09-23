Petar Volgin: Both Yotova and Gyurov are globalists! Those who always agree with what they are told. We are against the status quo!

Our main rival is what they call the status quo. Those who always agree with what they are told. Both Yotova and Gyurov are globalists. They want Bulgaria to be part of the consent mechanism. We are against those who want things to continue like this. We want things to change.

This was stated in his first appearance as a candidate for vice president of the Vazrazhdane party by the current European Member of Parliament Petar Volgin on BNT.

The former journalist and radio host explained that Vazrazhdane does not want Bulgaria to quarrel with anyone.

„We want to talk to everyone – and with the US, and with Russia, and with China, and with the EU, with everyone.

We do not want walls and barriers to be erected in relations. Moreover, this economic model that the EU is currently working on has worsened the economic situation of European citizens. PB had very good messages about this independence, but we see that there are discrepancies between their election promises and actions.

We hope that people will correct their vote from April 19.“

According to him, the most important thing in these elections is for Bulgaria to determine its direction.

Peter Volgin said that Vazrazhdane is for more powers for the presidential institution.

The president should have the right to legislative initiative, to call a referendum, to have a greater role in forming a government.

All this can be done without reaching a presidential republic, Volgin assured.

Regarding foreign policy, he commented:

„Radev said nicely that we have no place in a coalition of the willing, but literally the next day the foreign minister went to Kiev and supported that declaration. The planes in Bezmer, which he was against as president, he had no objection to accepting now. That is, some things that are said in a campaign are not implemented afterwards. Look at the cases.

Iotova says nicely that she is against the yes policy, but why is she saying them now in the campaign, when we haven't seen him for 9 years.“

Peter Volgin also explained why the announcement of the presidential candidate pair of Vazrazhdane was delayed so much.

„We delayed the candidacy because the nomination was related to a survey that we conducted among the members and supporters of the party. The survey was conducted with the help of the local structures of the party. It was left to the people to say which pair they saw as the most suitable. The survey was open, not with set options.

I believe that if a party is serious, it will appoint its leader. I do not accept this work with the initiative committees. The leader must come out, shoulder the responsibility and be up to the requirements.

We do not divide the voters. We rely on all the people who want Bulgaria to be independent and autonomous in making decisions. Bulgarian institutions to be strong and active enough internationally and to be able to defend Bulgarian interests. One of the criticisms over the last 40 years towards Bulgarian politicians is that they are not independent in making decisions. We want to change that.“