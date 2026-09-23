Will bread become more expensive?

The increase in fuel prices once again raises the question of what will happen to the price of bread. Fuels are an important part of the costs of its production and delivery, and every upward movement raises the question of whether there will be a change for the end consumer as well. Are there reasons to expect a rise in the price of bread?

The price of fuel affects about 3.4% on the cost of bread, depending on the company, and this is not a very big impact. We are holding the price for the moment because the competition here is very high. So, such an increase in the price of fuel is not reflected, but if it continues at the same pace, perhaps next month there may be an increase in the price of bread, he said in "The Day Begins" Dimitar Lyudiev - bread maker.

White bread is currently sold from 90 cents to 10, 20 cents per euro, he explained. The increase will not be more than 5%, he believes. The price increase is felt most everywhere, he is categorical. The impact on production is the least.

Lyudiev specified that transportation costs are increasing everywhere, mainly among suppliers. The increase in distribution is smaller.

According to him, the price of flour has not changed. Another impact is the fee that must be paid to the industry organization. It is within the range of about 2,000 euros under the BDS.

Bread production is more expensive, for sure. It is more expensive. With us, the competition is great and we are fighting to the last to keep the price down. In our country, the markups are around 5.6%. Maybe next month some colleagues will change the prices. But the prices of snacks are constantly rising. There, the reason is mainly in the raw materials - butter, yellow cheese, cheese, meat products. And in order to maintain a certain quality, we have to increase the price.