Vasil Tonchev: What would Borisov have achieved if he had lost the runoff with Yotova? His game is different

I see three presidential candidate pairs that stand out from the others. All the others are for exoticism and five minutes of fame, just to show up on TV. This opinion was expressed by the sociologist from “Sova Harris“ Vasil Tonchev on Nova News.

He emphasized that in this campaign, the current head of state Iliyana Yotova is the undisputed favorite, highlighting her political qualities and the fact that she follows a clear program.

“What Yotova defends as a platform is profitable. It is a pity that the campaign prematurely went in the direction of slander, and not ideas and political confrontation“, added the sociologist.

According to Tonchev, the role of GERB leader Boyko Borisov during the presidential elections will be interesting.

“Borisov is very good at reading people's moods. He had no problem participating in the elections, since there were quite strong party candidates such as Rosen Zhelyazkov, Delyan Dobrev, etc. But what would he have achieved after losing the runoff with Iliyana Yotova? In my opinion, in this game Borisov will want to build bridges and be a unifier. So he will not play with a “hidden player“, because he has no such interest. If the electorate is not called upon to vote for one of the candidates, it will largely withdraw. But in general, I do not expect a surge of votes from GERB towards Gyurov and Kandev“, commented Vasil Tonchev.

According to him, there will be no significant difference whether Iliyana Yotova will face Andrey Gyurov or Kostadin Kostadinov in the runoff, adding that in both cases the choice is “predestined“.

“If Gyurov remains in third place, this will be a strong position for Borisov. There will also be a restoration of “Vazrazhdane“ positions on the political scene“, he specified.

In conclusion, Tonchev expressed skepticism that the tax changes of Rumen Radev's government will have any negative impact on Iliyana Yotova's election campaign.