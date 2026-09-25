Dimitar Manolov: In the negotiations on the minimum wage, we had a gun pointed at our forehead

We had serious objections that were not taken into account. This was stated in the program "From the Day" on BNT by the president of the "Podkrepa" CT; Dimitar Manolov, after earlier today the deputies accepted that the minimum wage be calculated according to a new mechanism.

It would have been different if a meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation had been convened, because now it turned out that they were working on retellings in parliament, he added.

The extent to which we have reached an agreement with the employers is a bit debatable, because we participated in this understanding with "a gun pointed at our forehead" - the legislation stated that if we had not reached an agreement, the minimum wage for next year would have remained the same as this year, Manolov said.

A number has already been sent to the primary budget spending authorities, which is not the ceiling for the minimum wage. If I were a politician, I would set the salary at the ceiling, because this would show that work is done differently than what the previous formula assumed. But politicians have their arguments, because they have many payments that are tied to the minimum wage and they weigh on them, added the president of the "Podkrepa" coalition.

In our country, the minimum wage weighs on us because too many minimum wages have nothing to do with what people receive. It is only part of the salary, and everything else is given in an envelope, emphasized Dimitar Manolov.

He expressed doubts that in the final decision the minimum salary will hardly be more than 640 euros.