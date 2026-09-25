CPC is investigating Lukoil over gasoline and diesel prices

The Commission for the Protection of Competition requested detailed data from “Lukoil Bulgaria“ EOOD and “Lukoil Neftochim Burgas“ AD in connection with the ongoing monitoring of the wholesale fuel market, signals received by the antimonopoly authority and the international situation, which has a direct impact on the market in Europe and Bulgaria, the Commission announced.

The data is required within the framework of a preliminary investigation pursuant to Art. 38a of the Law on the Protection of Competition. It is aimed at the mechanisms for forming gasoline and diesel fuel prices along the chain from the supply of crude oil to the sale of wholesale fuels in the country, the CPC explains.

The current request will supplement the information provided by the two companies within the framework of the previous study of the fuel market, on the basis of which in May this year the CPC proposed a package of 23 anti-crisis measures, the Commission states.

Within the framework of the study, the Commission requested from “Lukoil Bulgaria“ EOOD and “Lukoil Neftochim Burgas“ AD detailed data on the supplies, costs and components that form the wholesale prices of gasoline and diesel fuel for the period from May 1 to September 28, 2026. Information on the economic elements in the formation of prices and the methodology applied for calculating the cost price has been requested, the CPC notes.

The information must be provided to the CPC within seven days. Based on the data received, the antimonopoly authority will analyze the relationship between the price of the raw material, production and other costs and the prices at which gasoline and diesel fuel are offered wholesale in Bulgaria. After analyzing the information received, the Commission will consider its subsequent actions within the framework of its powers under the Law on Protection of Competition, the announcement also says.