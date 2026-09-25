Truck overturned near "Petolachkata"

A heavy-duty truck overturned and seriously disrupted traffic on the road from "Petolachkata" towards Kotel this afternoon.

The vehicle crashed, going off the road and turning sideways outside the active lane, BNT reported.

The incident occurred about 4 kilometers before Kotel, in the area of "Demir Kapiya".

According to initial information, fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

Currently, the passage through the section is slow and difficult. A temporary closure of traffic in the area is imminent so that specialized equipment can tow the crashed truck.

Drivers are urged to drive with caution and arm themselves with patience.