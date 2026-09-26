A serious head-on accident near Lovech claimed the lives of three people

Three people died in an accident on the main Sofia - Varna road, reports Nova TV.

The serious road accident occurred at around 09:00 this morning in the area of the village of Sopot in Lovech.

According to preliminary data, two cars collided head-on. Three people were traveling in one vehicle, who died on the spot as a result of the strong impact. A man was traveling in the other car, who survived but was seriously injured. An "Emergency Service" team transported him to the nearest medical facility.

The area where the accident occurred is equipped with dividing posts, a strong speed limit and an average speed control system. However, the head-on collision occurred immediately after the area with the stakes. The road surface in the area was wet.

Due to the serious incident, the Sofia - Varna road in the area of the village of Sopot is temporarily completely closed to traffic. "Traffic Police" teams are redirecting traffic along detour routes. An inspection is being carried out on site and investigative actions are being carried out to establish the identities of the deceased and the mechanisms of the accident. The causes of the incident are being clarified.