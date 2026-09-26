Alexander Nikolov: There are no expectations from external factors that fuel prices will go down

There are no expectations that external factors will lead to a decrease in fuel prices, and the state must use its tools to ensure that the operation of the refinery and the restoration of exports also benefit Bulgarian consumers. This was stated by former Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov.

His comment comes after the National Assembly repealed the temporary ban on exports and intra-community supplies of petroleum products, mainly diesel and aviation fuel, introduced on October 31, 2025. The decision is based on a proposal by the Council of Ministers and comes into force after its publication in the “State Gazette“.

The Ministry of Economy pointed out that first the needs of Bulgarian citizens and businesses must be guaranteed, and only then should the excess quantities be exported. According to the department's data as of September 3, “Lukoil Neftochim Burgas“ there were about 50,000 tons of diesel fuel available in excess of the needs of the domestic market.

How could the lifting of the ban affect prices?

According to Alexander Nikolov, the lifting of the restriction itself does not automatically mean either lower or higher prices for the columns.

According to him, the ban limited the refinery's ability to process and sell larger quantities, which also had an impact on the revenues in the state budget.

“The more quantity the refinery processes and sells, the more direct and indirect taxes are collected in the national budget“, he commented.

However, the former energy minister believes that when the restriction was lifted, a clearer mechanism should have been developed that would guarantee benefits for the end consumer as well.

According to him, when realizing a higher profit from the sale of fuels on foreign markets, part of this additional margin could be used to reduce wholesale prices in Bulgaria.

„The Bulgarian market must be secured“

Nikolov stressed that regardless of the recovery of exports, the priority should remain the supply of the domestic market.

According to him, the lifting of the ban could allow the refinery to work with larger quantities of raw material and to better plan deliveries and the production process. He believes that after that, state institutions should carefully monitor the entire pricing chain to the end consumer.

“It may be in the interest of Bulgarian citizens, it may be in the interest of Bulgaria as a whole, it may be in the interest of the state budget, and it may be in the interest of the legal entity and the owner“, Nikolov said about the effect of the export recovery.

According to him, the answer depends on transparency and the way the state uses its mechanisms to balance the interests of companies and the public interest.