Who will prevail in the battle for „Dondukov” 2 and can an alternative candidate attract votes. The topic was commented on the air of "Sabû se" by the sociologist from "MYARA" Parvan Simeonov and the political scientist Lyubomir Stefanov.

„Atypical candidates are a very serious challenge. It is not uncommon in the course of the campaigns so far that quite a few voters who are wondering who to vote for end up choosing such a candidate”, Simeonov commented.

„There can always be a black swan that will blossom like a phoenix. This is the charm of elections – they are not announced in advance. We have 27 candidates, which shows that the competition is open and the surprise is around the corner. The fact that we are not talking about someone does not mean that people do not see them”, Stefanov added.

“The important thing is whether there will be activity. The hypotheses show that this may be the election with the lowest activity. “Bakal”'s calculation shows that from today's perspective, 2 million and 300 thousand people can go to the polls. In the previous elections, there were also parliamentary elections along with them, which is an additional incentive. Presidential elections are always a surprise in our country. Prejudicing elections is not correct and reasonable”, the sociologist also said.

According to Stefanov, to think that the votes that went to Rumen Radev will also go to Iliyana Yotova is untenable. „Some people will do it, but the rest, as the data shows, it is not clear who they will vote for. I want to see this debate – what the focus will be. So far, the preliminary statements are that these elections are very important. Now is the time to make it clear why they think so. Bulgarians want to be told about things that are not entirely real, but I promise a solution”, he believes.

„The big debate in these elections is whether the leading candidates will try to refuse the parties' hard-line electorates to participate. The electorate of GERB and MRF in total from the last elections is over half a million people – this is a resource that can turn the result in one direction or another”, specified Lyubomir Stefanov.

„The main candidates are trying to expand their fan – Yotova must rely on party support from “Progressive Bulgaria”, which is not quite formed. With Gyurov, it is the opposite - there is too concentrated support there. For his part, Kostadinov must strengthen”, Parvan Simeonov also said.