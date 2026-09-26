Weather today, forecast for Sunday, September 27: Temperatures rise and sun

On Sunday, September 27, temperatures in our country will gradually rise. In the western regions, the clouds will break and there will be more sunny hours, but light rain is possible in some places. The forecast published by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology predicts a “gradual rise in temperatures“ from the beginning of the day.

In Sofia, morning temperatures will be around 10-11°C, and afternoon temperatures will reach approximately 19-20°C. In Plovdiv, around 21-24°C are expected. In Northern Bulgaria, the maximum values will be mostly between 21 and 23°C.

The Black Sea coast will remain mostly cloudy, but without significant precipitation. In Varna, temperatures will be around 14°C in the morning and 22-23°C during the day, and in Burgas - around 15°C in the morning and 22-23°C in the afternoon. There will be a light to moderate wind.

The weather will be cooler in the mountains. In the Borovets region, at about 1300 meters above sea level, temperatures are expected to be between 8 and 12°C, and at 1930 meters - between 4 and 8°C.

At the beginning of next week, the forecast predicts local precipitation, mainly in the eastern regions and along the Black Sea coast.