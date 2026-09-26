35-kilometer chase with police ends in crash in Burgas

Two men from the Burgas neighborhood of “Rudnik“ were detained today after causing a lengthy chase with police, which ended in a traffic accident near the village of Bryastovets, Flagman.bg reports.

Refusal to stop in Pomorie

The incident began when officers of the RU - Pomorie signaled with a stop light to a “Volkswagen“ car with a Lovech license plate. The driver ignored the order of the uniformed officers to pull off the road and continued driving, accelerating the speed of the vehicle.

Pursuit and crash

A chase ensued, which lasted nearly 40 kilometers in conditions of risky driving. The escape attempt ended in a serious accident after the car left the road onto a dirt road in the fields near the Burgas village of Bryastovets.

Drugs and lack of a license

The subsequent on-site inspection revealed that the driver did not have a license to drive a motor vehicle. In addition, he had gotten behind the wheel after using drugs, and narcotics were found in the car itself. The two passengers, who are criminally active, were detained by law enforcement. Personal searches and a full search of the vehicle are currently being carried out.

Source: www.dunavmost.com