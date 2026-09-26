Neither the prime minister, nor the Supreme Judicial Council, nor the Minister of the Interior are competent to rule on Borislav Sarafov's signal against the Minister of Justice. This was explained in the program “Offensive” Atanaska Disheva from the Judicial College of the Supreme Judicial Council.

During the week, the former Prosecutor General sent to Prime Minister Rumen Radev, the Supreme Judicial Council, the National Agency for National Security and the Minister of the Interior a signal against the Minister of Justice with an allegation of political corruption and influence peddling.

“This manner of behavior is familiar to the senior representatives of the prosecution in our country. I would not even call it a signal, because it was not submitted to a competent authority and I am convinced that Sarafov knows this. There are allegations of crimes committed there, such as trading in influence. Neither the Prime Minister, nor the Supreme Judicial Council, nor the Minister of the Interior are competent to pronounce. Such a signal is submitted to the prosecutor's office,” said Disheva.

The previous Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev also used similar methods – making noise, distributing a letter with allegations of crimes committed, without specific data, but with claims that such data will be presented when initiating proceedings. Why at this moment? Probably the aim is to divert attention. Most recently, the Minister of Justice publicly announced that he was receiving signals of exerting some form of influence,” said Disheva.

She commented that the claim that Nikolay Naydenov wanted to be the prosecutor general, as Sarafov claims, did not reach her.

„There is a lot of time until the election of a new prosecutor general. At least 2 months must pass for a new SJC to be constituted. After that, even if they immediately start choosing a new Prosecutor General, it will take at least another 4 months for that. In this sense, it seems to me too far-fetched and empty talk that the election of a new Prosecutor General is being prepared,” said Disheva.

According to Disheva, extremely high hopes are now being placed on the new composition of the SJC. And she pointed out that it would be good to look at the candidates.

She also commented on the 11 names proposed by “Progressive Bulgaria”.

“They probably proposed 11 people with the intention of filling the entire parliamentary quota. To my great regret, among these candidates there are those whose participation in the future SJC will not improve the work of this body and the judicial system in the slightest. The professional biographies of the candidates must be followed up,” said Disheva.