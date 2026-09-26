Neshka Robeva: I have been offered the presidency

I was very surprised that I was nominated for vice president of “Vazrazhdane”. This was stated by rhythmic gymnastics coach Neshka Robeva in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS.

According to her, she has been offered the presidency. “People from various circles have come to me and offered to initiate my candidacy for president. I categorically refused”, said Robeva and added: „I stated my position a long time ago that the parties have harmed and are harming Bulgaria the most”.

Robeva pointed out that for her, the personal position and courage of the candidate for the presidential post will be important. „In the presidential elections, I will vote for the one who stands up and has the courage to say what he thinks. Has the courage to present his beliefs or defend his ideas”, she said.

Will Neshka Robeva run for vice president?

According to her, it has yet to become clear how the election campaign will develop. “For me, this institution only makes sense if a president stands up and convinces his people, like Rumen Radev did, that he can lead them”, added the rhythmic gymnastics coach.